American Bio Medica (OTCMKTS:ABMC) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.01

American Bio Medica Co. (OTCMKTS:ABMC – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and traded as low as $0.01. American Bio Medica shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 32,150 shares traded.

American Bio Medica Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.02.

American Bio Medica Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Bio Medica Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of lateral flow immunoassay tests primarily for the immediate detection of drugs in urine and oral fluids. Its drugs detection products in urine include Rapid Drug Screen, a rapid drug test, which detects the presence or absence of 2 to 10 drugs; RDS InCup, a drug-testing cup that detects the presence or absence of 1 to 12 drugs; Rapid TOX, a drug test in a cassette platform, which detects the presence or absence of 1 to 10 drugs; and Rapid TOX Cup II, a drug testing cup that detects the presence or absence of 1 to 16 drugs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Bio Medica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Bio Medica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.