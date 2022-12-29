American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Bought by Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,078 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. American Express makes up about 1.1% of Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the second quarter valued at $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 150.5% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 957 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on American Express from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $159.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on American Express from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.58.

American Express Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of American Express stock opened at $144.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $107.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $150.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. American Express has a twelve month low of $130.65 and a twelve month high of $199.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.05. American Express had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 15.02%. The business had revenue of $13.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.90%.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $149.27 per share, for a total transaction of $149,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $149,270. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other American Express news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $149.27 per share, for a total transaction of $149,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,270. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,522,277.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,024 shares in the company, valued at $15,272,471.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

American Express Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.