American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Asset Management Corp IL ADV

Asset Management Corp IL ADV decreased its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,808 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings in American Express were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in American Express during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in American Express by 150.5% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 957 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on American Express from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on American Express from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on American Express from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group assumed coverage on American Express in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Express in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.58.

American Express Trading Down 1.6 %

In other American Express news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $149.27 per share, with a total value of $149,270.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,270. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,522,277.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,272,471.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $149.27 per share, with a total value of $149,270.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,270. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXP stock opened at $144.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $150.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.11. American Express has a twelve month low of $130.65 and a twelve month high of $199.55. The company has a market capitalization of $107.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.05. American Express had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 15.02%. The company had revenue of $13.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.90%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

