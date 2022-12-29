Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Sterling Investment Counsel LLC

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC cut its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,354 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 24.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,911,384 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,168,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774,223 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 279.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,439,745 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $350,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,200 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Amgen by 164.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,337,970 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $323,548,000 after acquiring an additional 832,885 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Amgen by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,329,045 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,445,110,000 after acquiring an additional 668,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Amgen by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,504,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,376,579,000 after acquiring an additional 357,413 shares during the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMGN. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.33.

Amgen stock opened at $261.42 on Thursday. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $214.39 and a 12-month high of $296.67. The company has a market capitalization of $139.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $275.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $253.59.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. Amgen had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 287.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.13 per share. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 62.23%.

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $159,979.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,818,661.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

