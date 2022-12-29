Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stock Position Increased by McDonald Partners LLC

McDonald Partners LLC raised its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises 1.8% of McDonald Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. McDonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 420.0% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 51.1% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.33.

Amgen Trading Up 0.8 %

AMGN traded up $2.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $263.44. 3,362 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,883,004. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $214.39 and a 1 year high of $296.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $275.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.59. The firm has a market cap of $140.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.65.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. Amgen had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 287.23%. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.67 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.13 per share. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 62.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $159,979.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,009 shares in the company, valued at $3,818,661.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

