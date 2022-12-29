Ampfield Management L.P. Raises Holdings in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Ampfield Management L.P. raised its position in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 332,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,362 shares during the period. LGI Homes accounts for about 39.4% of Ampfield Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Ampfield Management L.P.’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $27,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in LGI Homes by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 10,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in LGI Homes by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 211,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in LGI Homes by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the first quarter worth $111,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 53.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares during the period. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other LGI Homes news, Director Steven Randal Smith sold 991 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.27, for a total transaction of $94,412.57. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,490 shares in the company, valued at $141,952.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

LGIH stock traded up $2.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $92.39. 426 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,585. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.73 and a 1-year high of $155.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 10.89 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.56.

A number of brokerages have commented on LGIH. Wedbush lowered their price target on LGI Homes from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $73.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.20.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to companies looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

