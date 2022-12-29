Analog Century Management LP Increases Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Analog Century Management LP grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Monolithic Power Systems accounts for approximately 5.3% of Analog Century Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Analog Century Management LP owned about 0.06% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $9,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 11.9% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 8.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 26,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,548,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.3% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 48,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,697,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 127,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,495,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Finally, LGT Group Foundation grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 6.3% in the third quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 9,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $570.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $435.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 10,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.60, for a total transaction of $4,083,696.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,005,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,792,005.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 10,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.60, for a total value of $4,083,696.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,005,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $374,792,005.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.60, for a total transaction of $337,203.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 125,921 shares in the company, valued at $46,918,164.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 79,196 shares of company stock valued at $29,969,803 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

MPWR traded up $13.71 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $353.99. 5,450 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 614,089. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $362.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $402.31. The company has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.76, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.11. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $301.69 and a fifty-two week high of $541.39.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $495.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.45 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 29.06% and a net margin of 23.42%. On average, research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

