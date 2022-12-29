Analog Century Management LP Sells 89,951 Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Analog Century Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) by 37.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 147,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 89,951 shares during the quarter. Semtech makes up about 2.4% of Analog Century Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Analog Century Management LP’s holdings in Semtech were worth $4,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Semtech in the third quarter worth about $497,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Semtech by 1.0% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 177,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Semtech by 462.8% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 4,628 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 4.1% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 16,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 177.4% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 9,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Semtech alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on SMTC. Cowen decreased their target price on Semtech from $43.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Semtech from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Cowen reduced their price target on Semtech from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com cut Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Semtech from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Semtech presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.08.

Semtech Trading Up 3.0 %

About Semtech

Shares of SMTC stock traded up $0.83 on Thursday, hitting $28.23. The stock had a trading volume of 3,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,816,587. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 5.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.68. Semtech Co. has a 1 year low of $25.29 and a 1 year high of $92.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.52.

(Get Rating)

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.