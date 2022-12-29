Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) Shares Gap Up to $4.67

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.67, but opened at $4.84. Ardagh Metal Packaging shares last traded at $4.80, with a volume of 1,774 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on AMBP shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered Ardagh Metal Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $5.45 to $3.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Bank of America raised Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $5.60 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ardagh Metal Packaging has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.88.

Get Ardagh Metal Packaging alerts:

Ardagh Metal Packaging Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.65.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Announces Dividend

Ardagh Metal Packaging ( NYSE:AMBP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a return on equity of 59.64% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.32%. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s payout ratio is 102.56%.

Institutional Trading of Ardagh Metal Packaging

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMBP. Corvex Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the second quarter valued at $13,037,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 399.0% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,016,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612,654 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Equity LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the third quarter valued at $7,077,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the second quarter valued at $8,375,000. Finally, Diameter Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 25.9% in the second quarter. Diameter Capital Partners LP now owns 5,672,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,050 shares in the last quarter. 19.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ardagh Metal Packaging

(Get Rating)

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine. The company serves beverage producers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.