Ardor (ARDR) Trading 0.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. Over the last seven days, Ardor has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. Ardor has a total market cap of $68.25 million and $3.13 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0683 or 0.00000411 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00067073 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00055950 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000347 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000998 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00024293 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00007912 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001574 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000240 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003843 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000123 BTC.
Ardor Coin Profile
Ardor uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Ardor
