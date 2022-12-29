Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Stake Decreased by Patton Fund Management Inc.

Patton Fund Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,272 shares during the quarter. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. accounts for 1.0% of Patton Fund Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $2,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 16.2% during the third quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 2,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 600,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,869,000 after purchasing an additional 5,232 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 68.0% during the third quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 59.4% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 12,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 4,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 48.8% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE AJG opened at $189.33 on Thursday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $147.32 and a twelve month high of $201.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $39.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.00, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $189.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.68.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director William L. Bax sold 350 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.30, for a total transaction of $66,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,595,166.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Sherry S. Barrat sold 505 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.59, for a total value of $100,287.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,292,125.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William L. Bax sold 350 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.30, for a total transaction of $66,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,595,166.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,555 shares of company stock valued at $7,355,347 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AJG shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $208.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.46.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

(Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.