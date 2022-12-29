Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,867 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Hershey comprises 1.1% of Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $3,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Hershey by 121.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the second quarter worth $33,000. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 359.3% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the second quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HSY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $236.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hershey Price Performance

In related news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.38, for a total transaction of $357,406.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,241,478.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Hershey news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.38, for a total value of $357,406.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,241,478.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.83, for a total transaction of $168,622.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,263,857.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 43,524 shares of company stock valued at $9,824,600 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $232.87 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.85. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $190.50 and a one year high of $242.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.35.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 58.19%. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.036 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.05%.

About Hershey

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.