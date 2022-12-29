Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Buys 4,201 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,175 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,201 shares during the quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 21,951 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 206.1% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,780 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 8.1% during the third quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 32,720 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 2,439 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 19.7% during the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 34,377 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 5,661 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Partners LTD. grew its position in Ford Motor by 223.4% during the third quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 38,134 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 26,342 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of F opened at $10.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.98, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.41. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $25.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.26.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $37.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.27%.

Several research firms have weighed in on F. TheStreet cut Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.85.

In related news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 29,821 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $416,599.37. Following the sale, the insider now owns 224,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,142,942.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

