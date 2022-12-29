Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Buys New Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 23,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in Marvell Technology by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag & Caldwell LLC increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 8,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on MRVL. BNP Paribas began coverage on Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.31.

Shares of MRVL opened at $35.38 on Thursday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.09 and a 12-month high of $91.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $30.19 billion, a PE ratio of -221.13, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is presently -150.00%.

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $198,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,096,822.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Nariman Yousefi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 274,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,336,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $198,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,096,822.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

