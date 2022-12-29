Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Has $1.39 Million Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,672 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 4,415 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oak Harvest Investment Services raised its position in Salesforce by 1.1% during the second quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 32,360 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,341,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 40.3% in the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 1,014.8% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 32,386 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,345,000 after purchasing an additional 29,481 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 41.2% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,760 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 6.6% in the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,736 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 653 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $104,643.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,179.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 653 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $104,643.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,179.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total value of $7,684,183.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 95,155 shares in the company, valued at $15,525,489.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 182,536 shares of company stock worth $27,705,963. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE CRM opened at $128.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $128.47 billion, a PE ratio of 458.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.10. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $126.34 and a one year high of $257.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on CRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Salesforce from $245.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Salesforce from $180.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Salesforce from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on Salesforce from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.85.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

