Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Has $471,000 Stock Holdings in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its stake in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,338 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,922 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Denali Therapeutics were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNLI. State Street Corp boosted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 26.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,826,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,108,000 after buying an additional 799,221 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 72.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,609,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,769,000 after buying an additional 676,625 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,992,000. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 389.3% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 256,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,257,000 after purchasing an additional 204,224 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 128.2% during the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 322,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,502,000 after purchasing an additional 181,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

Denali Therapeutics Stock Down 0.4 %

DNLI opened at $26.60 on Thursday. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.24 and a 1-year high of $47.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Denali Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DNLI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.01). Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 273.34% and a negative return on equity of 33.85%. The company had revenue of $3.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.06 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DNLI. Cowen began coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Denali Therapeutics

In other Denali Therapeutics news, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 20,000 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.48, for a total value of $609,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,870,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,008,450.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

About Denali Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. It offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidate, including BIIB122/DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in phase I and phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.