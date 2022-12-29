Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC cut its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,407 shares during the quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,473,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,777,000 after purchasing an additional 30,209 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,073,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,988,000 after buying an additional 26,324 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 869,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,585,000 after buying an additional 28,257 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 736,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,376,000 after buying an additional 39,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 626,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,562,000 after buying an additional 22,544 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $245.80 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $245.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.30. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $217.12 and a fifty-two week high of $268.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.