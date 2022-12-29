Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Takes $79,000 Position in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Haleon in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in Haleon during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. GFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Haleon during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Haleon in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Haleon during the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Haleon alerts:

Haleon Trading Down 0.5 %

HLN opened at $7.91 on Thursday. Haleon plc has a 52-week low of $5.59 and a 52-week high of $8.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Haleon Company Profile

Several research firms recently issued reports on HLN. Argus began coverage on Haleon in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of Haleon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Haleon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $298.00.

(Get Rating)

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Haleon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haleon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.