Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Takes $79,000 Position in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Haleon in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in Haleon during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. GFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Haleon during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Haleon in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Haleon during the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.
HLN opened at $7.91 on Thursday. Haleon plc has a 52-week low of $5.59 and a 52-week high of $8.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.96.
Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.
