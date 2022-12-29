Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Takes Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC bought a new stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,713 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of CDW by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,834 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CDW by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,879 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in CDW during the 3rd quarter worth about $726,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in CDW during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,358,000. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its holdings in CDW by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 10,737 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,676,000 after buying an additional 3,389 shares in the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW opened at $175.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60. CDW Co. has a twelve month low of $147.91 and a twelve month high of $208.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. This is an increase from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 31.01%.

CDW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on CDW from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of CDW from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of CDW from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CDW presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.57.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

