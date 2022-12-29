ASD 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.78 Million (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. One ASD token can currently be purchased for $0.0570 or 0.00000343 BTC on major exchanges. ASD has a total market cap of $37.67 million and $1.78 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ASD has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ASD Token Profile

ASD is a token. It was first traded on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax.

Buying and Selling ASD

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.05743023 USD and is down -2.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,909,981.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

