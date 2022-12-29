ASD (ASD) Hits Market Cap of $37.92 Million

ASD (ASD) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 29th. ASD has a market cap of $37.92 million and approximately $1.82 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ASD has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar. One ASD token can currently be bought for $0.0574 or 0.00000346 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00012656 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00037298 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00035734 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 38.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001169 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006013 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00019013 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.61 or 0.00226624 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003860 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000091 BTC.

ASD Token Profile

ASD (CRYPTO:ASD) is a token. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com.

ASD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.05743023 USD and is down -2.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,909,981.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

