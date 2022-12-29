Asset Management Corp IL ADV Decreases Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Asset Management Corp IL ADV cut its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,021 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola accounts for 1.3% of Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth $34,000. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 626.2% during the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth $73,000. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. HSBC boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $5,936,484.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at $7,320,907.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Herbert A. Allen III bought 33,200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.18 per share, with a total value of $1,997,976.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,054 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,961,069.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 150,014 shares of company stock worth $9,336,898 over the last three months. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola stock opened at $63.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.27. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $54.01 and a 52 week high of $67.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.75% and a net margin of 23.44%. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.86%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

