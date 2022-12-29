Asset Management Corp IL ADV Has $584,000 Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Asset Management Corp IL ADV grew its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,281 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings in Generac were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glenview Trust Co grew its position in shares of Generac by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Generac by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its position in shares of Generac by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 1,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Generac by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $96.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 2.09. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.29 and a 52-week high of $357.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.14.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.13. Generac had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

GNRC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Generac from $305.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Generac from $179.00 to $157.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $485.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Generac has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.29.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total transaction of $595,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,975 shares in the company, valued at $70,950,823.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total transaction of $595,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,975 shares in the company, valued at $70,950,823.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert D. Dixon purchased 2,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $97.27 per share, with a total value of $194,540.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,216.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

