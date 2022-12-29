Asset Management Corp IL ADV Purchases 1,005 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Asset Management Corp IL ADV lifted its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 32.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,097 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 113.1% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 450 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.65.

Applied Materials Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $94.23 on Thursday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.12 and a 52-week high of $167.06. The company has a market capitalization of $79.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 56.62%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.98%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.