Asset Management Corp IL ADV Reduces Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Asset Management Corp IL ADV trimmed its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,801 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 4,215 shares during the quarter. Salesforce accounts for 0.8% of Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oak Harvest Investment Services lifted its position in Salesforce by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 32,360 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,341,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 1,014.8% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 32,386 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,345,000 after acquiring an additional 29,481 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,760 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,736 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. 75.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $128.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.34 and a 1-year high of $257.90. The company has a market capitalization of $128.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 458.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.10.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.19. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRM. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Guggenheim raised shares of Salesforce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Salesforce in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.85.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total value of $7,684,183.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,525,489.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.07, for a total value of $335,961.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,055,103,023.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total transaction of $7,684,183.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 95,155 shares in the company, valued at $15,525,489.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 182,536 shares of company stock valued at $27,705,963. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

