Asset Management Corp IL ADV Sells 197 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Asset Management Corp IL ADV trimmed its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,983 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings in Walmart were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tacita Capital Inc raised its holdings in Walmart by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its position in Walmart by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 265 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total value of $1,370,575.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,478,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,711,617.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total value of $1,370,575.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,478,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,711,617.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total transaction of $616,612.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 263,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,181,240.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,831,902 shares of company stock worth $1,312,822,421 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $158.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $151.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.58.

WMT opened at $141.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.31. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The firm had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Walmart announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 15th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to reacquire up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

