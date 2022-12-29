Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT) Hits New 12-Month High at $18.91

Shares of Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.91 and last traded at $17.85, with a volume of 559814 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Atour Lifestyle in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company.

Get Atour Lifestyle alerts:

Atour Lifestyle Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Atour Lifestyle Company Profile

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of hotels in China. The company operates a series of themed hotels, including music hotels, basketball hotels, and literary hotels catering to the various lifestyles across different age groups with varied interests. As of March 31, 2021, its hotel network covered 608 hotels spanning 131 cities in China, with a total of 71,121 hotel rooms, including 575 manachised hotels with a total of 66,267 manachised hotel rooms, as well as a pipeline of 299 hotels with a total of 32,825 rooms under development.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atour Lifestyle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atour Lifestyle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.