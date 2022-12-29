ATRenew (NYSE:RERE) Stock Price Down 2.8%

ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 2.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.82 and last traded at $2.82. Approximately 965 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 291,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.90.

ATRenew Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.05 and its 200 day moving average is $2.48.

Get ATRenew alerts:

Institutional Trading of ATRenew

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in ATRenew in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in ATRenew in the first quarter worth about $96,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in ATRenew in the second quarter worth about $85,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in ATRenew in the second quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in ATRenew by 69.7% in the third quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 193,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 79,406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

About ATRenew

ATRenew Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras, household products, and bags through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ATRenew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATRenew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.