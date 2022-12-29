Audius Trading 1.6% Lower Over Last Week (AUDIO)

Audius (AUDIO) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 29th. One Audius token can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000774 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Audius has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Audius has a total market capitalization of $119.41 million and approximately $3.91 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Audius Token Profile

Audius’ launch date was October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,141,350,641 tokens and its circulating supply is 929,742,732 tokens. The official website for Audius is audius.co. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audiusproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius. The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com.

Audius Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Audius should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Audius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

