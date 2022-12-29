Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Shares Gap Up to $29.82

Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $29.82, but opened at $30.75. Autohome shares last traded at $30.32, with a volume of 693 shares.

ATHM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Autohome from $56.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut their target price on Autohome from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.93.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.70 and a 200-day moving average of $32.66.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATHM. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Autohome in the first quarter worth $27,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Autohome in the second quarter worth $46,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Autohome in the third quarter worth $47,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Autohome by 169.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Autohome by 93.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the period. 47.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

