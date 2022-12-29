Avalanche (AVAX) Price Hits $10.87

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 29th. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for $10.87 or 0.00065482 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Avalanche has traded down 8.3% against the dollar. Avalanche has a total market cap of $3.39 billion and approximately $120.66 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00056493 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000348 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000989 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00023824 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00007770 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001577 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000233 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003718 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000123 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000190 BTC.
Avalanche Profile
Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 416,988,133 coins and its circulating supply is 311,582,143 coins. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Avalanche Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
