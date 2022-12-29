Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.86.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Avnet from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Avnet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Avnet in the third quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Avnet by 26.7% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 662,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,938,000 after buying an additional 139,873 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Avnet during the third quarter worth $595,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Avnet during the third quarter worth $1,422,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Avnet in the third quarter valued at $232,000. 97.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avnet Stock Down 2.4 %

Avnet stock opened at $40.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.31. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 5.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.34. Avnet has a 1-year low of $35.45 and a 1-year high of $50.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.09. Avnet had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 3.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avnet will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avnet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.91%.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

