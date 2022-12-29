Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Trading Down 1.7%

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.19 and last traded at $6.21. 84,558 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,709,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.32.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Azul from $11.10 to $9.10 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.36 and a 200 day moving average of $8.09.

Azul ( NYSE:AZUL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $835.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $849.01 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Azul S.A. will post -3.82 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Azul by 930.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Azul by 140.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,447 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Azul by 231.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,264 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Azul by 18.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Azul during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 850 daily departures to 125 destinations through a network of 259 non-stop routes with a fleet of 179 aircraft. It is also involved in the loyalty programs, travel packages, investment fund, logistics solutions, and aircraft financing activities.

