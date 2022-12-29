Badger DAO Hits One Day Trading Volume of $3.70 Million (BADGER)

Badger DAO (BADGER) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. One Badger DAO token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.16 or 0.00013004 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Badger DAO has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Badger DAO has a total market capitalization of $36.60 million and $3.70 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Badger DAO alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $845.05 or 0.05085851 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.82 or 0.00498443 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,907.09 or 0.29532984 BTC.

Badger DAO Token Profile

Badger DAO was first traded on December 3rd, 2020. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,928,536 tokens. Badger DAO’s official message board is badgerdao.medium.com. Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Badger DAO is app.badger.finance.

Badger DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Badger DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Badger DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Badger DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Badger DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Badger DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.