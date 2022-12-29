Badger DAO Market Cap Reaches $36.00 Million (BADGER)

Badger DAO (BADGER) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 29th. One Badger DAO token can now be bought for approximately $2.13 or 0.00012810 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Badger DAO has a total market capitalization of $36.00 million and $4.62 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Badger DAO has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Badger DAO Token Profile

Badger DAO’s genesis date was December 3rd, 2020. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,928,536 tokens. The official message board for Badger DAO is badgerdao.medium.com. The official website for Badger DAO is app.badger.finance. Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Badger DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Badger DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Badger DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Badger DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

