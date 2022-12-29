Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) Announces $0.00 Monthly Dividend

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of 0.002 per share by the bank on Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th.

Shares of NYSE BBDO opened at $2.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $27.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.66 and its 200 day moving average is $2.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Banco Bradesco has a 1-year low of $2.29 and a 1-year high of $3.55.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 43.4% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,012 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 5,151 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Bradesco in the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 11.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 138,498 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 14,610 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

