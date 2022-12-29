Bao Finance Price Down 3.4% Over Last 7 Days (BAO)

Bao Finance (BAO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. Bao Finance has a market cap of $1.23 million and approximately $4,509.99 worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bao Finance token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bao Finance has traded down 3.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $894.86 or 0.05375662 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.86 or 0.00497758 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,909.46 or 0.29492403 BTC.

Bao Finance Token Profile

Bao Finance’s launch date was December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 tokens. Bao Finance’s official website is bao.finance. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @baocommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bao Finance is thebaoman.medium.com.

Bao Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (包) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (包子) are delicious wrapped dumplings.These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure.Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems.The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bao Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bao Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bao Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

