Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Short Interest Update

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, an increase of 134.8% from the November 30th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Barratt Developments Price Performance

Barratt Developments stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.91. 10,530 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,386. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Barratt Developments has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $20.71.

Get Barratt Developments alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BTDPY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 449 ($5.42) to GBX 388 ($4.68) in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 490 ($5.91) to GBX 380 ($4.59) in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. HSBC lowered shares of Barratt Developments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 835 ($10.08) to GBX 462 ($5.58) in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $410.00.

Barratt Developments Company Profile

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Barratt Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barratt Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.