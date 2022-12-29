Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Acquires 1,756 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 43.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,828 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,506,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,130,000 after purchasing an additional 723,619 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7,201.5% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,608,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 12,435,989 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,827,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,500,000 after buying an additional 1,442,788 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,470,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,337,000 after buying an additional 192,277 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,524,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,681,000 after buying an additional 47,712 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $83.22 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.04. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

