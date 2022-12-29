Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Has $1.44 Million Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC decreased its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,241 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for approximately 1.0% of Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. West Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 520.0% during the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in McDonald’s by 666.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 230 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the second quarter worth $66,000. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $265.11 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $270.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $257.87. The stock has a market cap of $194.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $217.68 and a 52-week high of $281.67.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. Analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 76.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MCD. KeyCorp raised their target price on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $259.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.85.

About McDonald’s

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.