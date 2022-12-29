Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Has $378,000 Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,665 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,683 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 667.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 1,352.0% in the second quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INTC. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 price target on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.71.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $25.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $105.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $56.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.23 and its 200 day moving average is $31.68.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.25. Intel had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $15.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 48,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,125.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,990. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 48,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,125.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,990. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 58,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,744. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

