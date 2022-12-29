Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Has $490,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,491 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,004.0% in the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 104.0% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Knott David M Jr bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

BATS:IEFA opened at $61.28 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.19 and its 200-day moving average is $58.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

