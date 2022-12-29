Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Has $675,000 Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,468 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Strategies Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 2,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 23,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $139.12 on Thursday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $122.54 and a 52 week high of $151.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $140.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.92.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

