Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Sells 1,620 Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC cut its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,620 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter worth $142,000.

Get Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSEARCA DFAU opened at $26.62 on Thursday. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $24.62 and a 1 year high of $33.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.41.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.