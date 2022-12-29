Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Sells 1,892 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,892 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 182,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,130,000 after acquiring an additional 50,863 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 10.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,214,000 after purchasing an additional 6,138 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 86,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,499,000 after buying an additional 31,477 shares during the period. Finally, Trustmark National Bank Trust Department increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 18,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

VBR stock opened at $156.49 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.21. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.48 and a fifty-two week high of $183.79.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

