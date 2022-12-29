Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Stock Price Up 9.7%

The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) shares shot up 9.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.22 and last traded at $9.20. 46,900 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,836,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SKIN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Beauty Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Beauty Health from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Beauty Health to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Beauty Health from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Beauty Health Trading Up 9.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 10.34, a current ratio of 11.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.82 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beauty Health

Beauty Health ( NASDAQ:SKIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Beauty Health had a return on equity of 1.06% and a net margin of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $88.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.41 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Beauty Health Company will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Beauty Health by 88.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Beauty Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Amundi bought a new stake in Beauty Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Beauty Health by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Beauty Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 78.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Beauty Health

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, peel, exfoliate, extract, infuse, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums.

