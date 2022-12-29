Beldex (BDX) 1-Day Volume Reaches $1.66 Million

Beldex (BDX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 29th. In the last seven days, Beldex has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar. One Beldex coin can currently be bought for about $0.0426 or 0.00000256 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Beldex has a total market cap of $132.41 million and $1.66 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,197.51 or 0.07209437 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001473 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00030327 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00065830 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00056477 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000986 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00023711 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00007747 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001577 BTC.

Beldex Profile

Beldex (BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,970,000,000 coins. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Beldex

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of Beldex exchange and Beldex wallet.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

