Berkshire Money Management Inc. Purchases 44,160 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Berkshire Money Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 413,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,160 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF makes up approximately 4.1% of Berkshire Money Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Berkshire Money Management Inc. owned about 0.25% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $23,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dow Chemical Co. DE acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $248,000,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 32.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,718,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,526,000 after buying an additional 1,411,010 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,501,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 34.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,367,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,815,000 after purchasing an additional 855,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth $36,253,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of SPLV stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $64.42. The stock had a trading volume of 20,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,650,014. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $55.99 and a 12-month high of $69.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.43.

