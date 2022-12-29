Berkshire Money Management Inc. Purchases 7,430 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Berkshire Money Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,958 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,430 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF accounts for 0.9% of Berkshire Money Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Berkshire Money Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $5,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000.

SDY stock traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $125.92. 5,682 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 628,507. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $110.55 and a 52 week high of $133.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $125.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.79.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

