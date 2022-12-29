Birks Group (NYSE:BGI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Birks Group (NYSE:BGI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Birks Group Stock Up 12.4 %

NYSE BGI opened at $6.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03. Birks Group has a 1-year low of $4.29 and a 1-year high of $6.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.26 and a 200-day moving average of $5.21.

Get Birks Group alerts:

Birks Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Birks Group Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and retails fine jewelry, timepieces, sterling and plated silverware, and gifts in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Other. It offers various merchandise, including designer jewelry, diamonds, gemstone and precious metal jewelry, rings, wedding bands, earrings, bracelets, necklaces, precious gemstones, gold jewelry, and pearls.

Receive News & Ratings for Birks Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birks Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.